The 2021 Ford Bronco finally has a release date, and it’s on O.J. Simpson’s birthday

The Bronco is back in the saddle for the first time since 1996 and debuts on July 9, which happens to be the birthday of its most infamous rider, ‘The Juice.’

According to CNN, the 2021 Bronco was originally scheduled for a spring release but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last weekend Ford Motor company tweeted “07/09/20. The Wild Returns. #FordBronco #BuiltWild”

The Bronco was infamously linked to the former NFL football star after he led police in a nationally aired, 2 hour, slow-speed chase while riding in a white Ford Bronco in 1994.

O.J. was charged for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, and instead of turning himself in, he attempted to evade police, resulting in the 60-mile police pursuit down a southern California freeway.

According to a CNN report, 95 million people watched the chase that night.

Ford was not pleased with the association at the time, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Ford told CNN the timing was “purely coincidental” and that the release “was supposed to take place in April, but due to Covid-19, we had to shut down all our factories,” according to a spokesman for Ford.

Last November, Ford fueled fan excitement for the upcoming Bronco when it revealed the Bronco R race prototype.

