2020 NWA Home Show Cancelled due to COVID-19

"Our Northwest Arkansas Home Builders Association wants to thank everyone for supporting our NWA Home Show for 30 years!! Since the beginning of this COVID-19 crisis, the health and safety of our NWA Home Show vendors, sponsors, and attendees have been the forefront of all of our decisions, both professionally and personally. Many of our local businesses and members of our community are struggling through this crisis that seems to be lasting longer than we all expected. Therefore, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our 2020 NWA Home Show. We are looking forward to our 2021 NWA Home Show! But in the meantime, our Northwest Arkansas Home Builders Association has a lot of work to do. Our mission has become to help and serve those businesses that need some help and direction, through the creation of our Small Business Resource Guide. We want to help our NWA community and local small businesses so they can survive now, and help to rebuild our economy once this crisis subsides."