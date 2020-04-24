Deputy coroner in Georgia says the toddler got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot the 28-year-old father in the back.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County father is dead after his 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed him on Thursday.

That's according to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece.

Deputy coroner Stacy Gardner says it happened at 289 Highway 49.

She says 28-year-old Jason Fowler died after the toddler got a hold of a gun in the house and shot him in the back.

Fowler was pronounced dead on the scene around 9:40 p.m.

Gardner says the family has been notified.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.