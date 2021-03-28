x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

2 in Seattle, San Francisco face anti-Asian hate charges

Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, the latest in a series of rallies in response to what many said has become a troubling surge of anti-Asian sentiments.

Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent. In Seattle, authorities say 51-year-old Christopher Hamner screamed profanities and threw things at cars in two incidents last week targeting women and children of Asian heritage.

In San Francisco, 53-year-old Victor Humberto Brown faces hate crime charges and felony assault after police say he used an anti-Asian slur and punched an Asian American man multiple times at a bus stop.

Related Articles