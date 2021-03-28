2 in Seattle, San Francisco face anti-Asian hate charges

Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, the latest in a series of rallies in response to what many said has become a troubling surge of anti-Asian sentiments.

In Seattle, authorities say 51-year-old Christopher Hamner screamed profanities and threw things at cars in two incidents last week targeting women and children of Asian heritage.