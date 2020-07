A total of 15,000 face masks were handed out to families in Springdale.

The drive up event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. at the Springdale Civic Center on Old Missouri Road.

The masks and bottles of hand sanitizer were handed out to anyone who needed them.