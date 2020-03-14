12 total cases of presumptive coronavirus cases in Arkansas

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson along with the Arkansas Department of Health and state health experts held a press conference in Little Rock regarding coronavirus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday (March. 14) Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson along with the Arkansas Department of Health and state health experts held a press conference in Little Rock, to update Arkansans on the coronavirus outbreak.

Twelve people have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus in Arkansas, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He said the cases are in the Pine Bluff area. Arkansas health experts at the press conference said the 3 new cases were contracted in a care unit setting.

The Governor said a substantial number of coronavirus tests were done in Northwest Arkansas early on. He said all tests at that time turned up negative but more tests are underway.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Northwest Arkansas area. He also mentioned that Washington Regional and Mercy hospitals are working out of distant locations to do testing of COVID-19.

The Governor says he will meet with Vice President Pence on Monday about resources Arkansas will need at this time.