Today (July 18), was a very special day for one WWII Veteran in Fort Smith.

Gordan Kidd served in the US Army and turned 100 years old today.

To celebrate his life, members of the Patriot Guard Riders and other motorcycle groups held a ride-in for him this morning.

It started at Central Mall and proceeded to Carol Ann Cross Park on 74th St.