'Woo Pig Weekend' brings big bucks into Fayetteville

Thousands are descending on the University of Arkansas as several athletic teams compete during "Woo Pig Weekend."

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "Woo Pig Weekend" is off to a great start with a full lineup of different sporting events, like the return of the red and white football spring game after a few years, the Baseball and softball series, the Hog Eye Marathon, and a lot of alumni returning to the hill.

"It's going to be a glorious and fun weekend that's going to boost the economy significantly," said Steve Clark, the president and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

Clark says there will be a minimum of 35 to 40 thousand people in town for the weekend along with local fans.

"When you start looking at hotels and restaurants, then you're looking at six-figure money and maybe approaching seven-figure money for a weekend of expenditures and simply because there are so many people here and they will be doing so many different things," Clark says.

Black Alumni Society vice president, Gary Moses adds that alumni from across the state are massively contributing to the economy as well.

“Hotels are basically sold out with Black alumni students due to this event,” Moses said.

The Black alumni society is also hosting "Black Alumni Weekend" on the hill and community leaders say it plays an important role in the city for a number of reasons:

"One of those reasons is obviously financial, and the second is to grow the family—the razorback family; graduate, scholars, as well as athletes and supporters," Clark explained.

For the Black Alumni organization connection, giving back to the community with scholarships is the main goal for this weekend.

“So Black Alumni on the Hill is very important because you know there’s a lot of black alumni that actually leave University and really don’t have a connection, so what we do is we provide this as an Avenue for black alumni to connect," Moses said.

Fayetteville business owners say they've been looking forward to this weekend for a while now.

"We'll probably double what we've been doing on weekends just because there are so many people in town. Tennessee is a big weekend baseball-wise," Owner of Stadium Shoppe Robert Mann said.

But Mann says comparing sales from last year shows a bit of a downturn.

"Basketball didn't make it to the elite 8 this year. They made it to the Sweet 16 which made a good run there for a while but basketball ended a little early which means we're falling behind a little bit from last year but this weekend we may pick it back up," Mann explained.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device