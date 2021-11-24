Ways to make some extra cash during the holiday season

We found three quick, easy ways to make some extra cash to fund your holiday gifts and adventures.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're on the countdown to Christmas and we know buying gifts and paying for holiday travel can be extremely expensive.

That's why we found three quick, easy ways to make some extra cash to fund your holiday gifts and adventures.

Sell your stuff with apps

This is a great way to make money on stuff you don't need and declutter the house for gifts and guests. You might be pleasantly surprised by how much cash you'll rake in just for getting rid of things you don't need. Plus, it's easier than ever. You can simply snap a picture of your items. That includes everything from clothes to furniture to electronics and more. Post it in an app and sit back and wait for someone to make an offer. Popular resale apps include OfferUp, Poshmark, Decluttr, land Facebook Marketplace. You can find these in your phone's app store.

Trade in old phones and electronics for cash on the spot

Do you have an old phone, iPad or gaming system that you aren't using? You can skip selling to other consumers and sell it to a reseller using sites like Gazelle. You can also use Amazon's trade-in program, which pays you in Amazon gift cards. If you're in a rush and need cash immediately, try an ecoATM kiosk, which offers cash on the spot for your device. You can find locations near you online. Many Walmart locations also have similar kiosks near the front door.

Make extra cash taking online surveys and watching viral videos