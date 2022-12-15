Washington County approves 20 million dollars in ARPA funds for jail expansion

Last month voters rejected a sales tax to fund the jail, but the sheriff-elect says the plans being discussed tonight have been in the works since before the vote.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — All three ordinances passed with 11 votes in favor and four against updating the Washington county jail… using federal “American Rescue Plan Act” funds.

The first ordinance would set aside 750 thousand dollars in ARPA funds to help with jail maintenance such as HVAC systems and additional security cameras.

The second ordinance would allocate nearly nine million dollars in ARPA funding to add more jail beds and implement COVID-19 protocols

“I chose to vote for it to make it a safer place Covid-wise. Covid is not going to go away,” said Justice of Peace Butch Pond

The third—and largest—ordinance would allow 10 million dollars in ARPA funds to be allocated to the “American rescue budget’ for 2023…which would be money the county can spend as needed, with no specified restrictions.

Spending ARPA money in this way is not something everyone agrees with.

“These funds could be used for healthcare, mental health care, to help people with their rent, housing, and food. I would encourage you to use the money the way designated to help the people in this county,” said resident Margaret Gilmore.

The Arkansas justice reform coalition says it’s against the law to use ARPA funds for a jail expansion and should come from the county general fund instead.

“Really what the court is doing to when it take funds from ARPA to fund things like that…they’re taking money from the poor in the community who have suffered the most from the pandemic…those who have been most impacted in the communities," said Beth Coger with Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition.

