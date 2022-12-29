Washington Co. selects bid from Karas Health Care for jail medical provider

Karas was sued by the ACLU on behalf of four inmates who accused him of giving them Ivermectin to treat COVID without their consent.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Rob Karas, the jail's current doctor, was awarded a new contract for 2023 after the medical provider pulled out of his current contract earlier this month.

Karas dropped out of the contract due to the increased cost of malpractice insurance, according to the sheriff-elect.

Today, it was reported that Karas health care won the upcoming year's contract over two other providers who applied, Turn Key Health Clinics out of Oklahoma and Advanced Correctional Healthcare out of Tennessee. Those two other companies applied to do the job for just over $2.3 million and $5.6 million respectively.

The bid by Karas was over $2.2 million, $132,000 lower than the second-lowest bid this year.

According to Washington County Sheriff-Elect Jay Cantrell, Karas was comparatively only offered $1,318,900 for his work in 2022.

The news comes after the jail came under fire during the pandemic when Dr. Karas prescribed the controversial drug ivermectin to inmates with COVID-19.

A lawsuit was then filed on behalf of the inmates who were allegedly given veterinary medicine without their consent.

Deciding factors for who would get the job included the necessary nine references, malpractice insurance, proximity to the jail, amount of staff, and the cost.

Washington County released this sheet, showing the bids from the top three contenders:

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device