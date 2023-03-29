Walton Family Foundation commits $6 million to Tribal Nations Conservation Pledge

The Walton Family Foundation has made a $6 million commitment to the Tribal Nations Conservation Pledge.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Walton Family Foundation has made a $6 million commitment to the Tribal Nations Conservation Pledge, which supports the conservation efforts of tribes, inter-tribal organizations, and tribal consortia.

Fifteen funders have committed more than $100 million over the next five years to support those efforts.

The commitments come amid a megadrought in the American West that has disproportionately affected tribal communities, the nonprofit said in a news release. Native households, which are more likely than white households to lack indoor plumbing, face devastating water shortages.

