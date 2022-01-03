Walmart’s top 6 execs earned a combined $60.311 million last year

Down from $70.61 million earned the year before, the company's top six executives earned a combined $60.311 million last year. CEO Doug McMillon made $25.67 million.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The top 6 executives for Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. earned a combined $60.311 million last year, down from $70.61 million earned the year before. Stock awards, which is deferred income, was substantially higher for a few top execs and cash incentive pay was up for all.

CEO Doug McMillon had total compensation of $25.67 million last year, up 13.7% from the prior year, according to a proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. His base salary was $1.277 million with $130,000 being deferred to next year. Base pay rose less than 1% year-over-year. McMillon’s stock incentives for deferred compensation rose 21% last year to $19.195 million. His cash incentive pay totaled $3.817 million, on par with the prior year. His other compensation rose 25% and deferred pension pay was down 25% from the prior year.

Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs had total annual compensation of $3.478 million. Earnings were down from $9.123 million the year before. Biggs’ base salary rose to $994,334 last year, up 6.35% year-over-year. He did not receive stock awards this past year as this is deferred compensation and he is retiring at the end of the year. His cash incentives totaled $1.857 million, up from $1.752 million and other compensation including pension earnings totaled $626,413, down slightly from a year ago

