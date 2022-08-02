Arkansas will have 'most technologically advanced' steel mill in America

The U.S. Steel Corporation broke ground Tuesday in Osceola, Arkansas for what they are calling a next generation and highly sustainable steel mill.

The $3 billion facility will reportedly be the "most advanced" in North America. It is also the largest private project in Arkansas history.

"This facility is engineered to bring together the most advanced technology, to create the steel mill of the future that delivers profitable sustainable solutions for our customers,” said U.S. Steel President & CEO David B. Burritt.

The new steel mill will be next to the company's Big River Steel facility. The new plant is expected to bring 900 jobs to the area and thousands of construction jobs.

Governor Asa Hutchinson joined the groundbreaking ceremony, saying it will be a great opportunity for Arkansas.

"I am thrilled to watch the impact this project will have on the northeast Arkansas economy as well as the families of the workers to be employed by the mill,” he said.

The new facility will feature two electric arc furnaces which can produce 3 million tons per year of advanced steelmaking. It also will have a state-of-the-art endless casting and rolling line.