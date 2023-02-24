U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation awarded $800K grant

The Marshal's Museum has been awarded an $800,000 Division of Arkansas Heritage Cultural Institutions Trust Fund award.

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation has announced that the Museum has been named as a recipient of an $800,000 Division of Arkansas Heritage Cultural Institutions Trust Fund award.

The prestigious awards were announced today at the division’s headquarters, 1100 North St. in Little Rock. “We are very excited and honored to receive this grant award,” said Susan Neyman, USMM Foundation President. “It’s further confirmation of the Museum’s dedication and focus as we quickly move towards our anticipated opening this summer. That event will culminate years of hard work and commitment from the people of Fort Smith and Arkansas.”

Those eligible to receive Arkansas Cultural Institutions Trust Fund dollars are Arkansas nonprofit cultural institutions that are open to the public or in the process of opening a new or modified facility with plans for a major capital expenditure of $7 million or more. Specifically, the U.S. Marshals Museum was recognized for its “Creation and Installation of Interactive and Immersive History Exhibit Gallery.”

Arkansas Heritage was created in 1975 and is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

There are eight agencies with unique heritage focuses under the umbrella of this division: Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum and the Arkansas State Archives.

