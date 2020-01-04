Unemployed Arkansans look for help paying rent

Governor Asa Hutchinson estimates 30,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the Natural State since the crisis started.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson estimates 30,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the Natural State since the COVID-19 crisis began.

“It’s always a constant worry as a single mom trying to make ends meet, trying to make you have food on your table and a roof over your head,” Amanda Bennett said.

Amanda Bennett like many Arkansans was laid off three weeks ago, but she’s fortunate to have family who can help support her, but says she knows others aren’t as lucky.

Senator Greg Leding says he’s been hearing from people with similar stories.

“A third of all households in Arkansas are renter households, so this is obviously a big concern that affects a lot of people and we’ve been looking to get the governor to take some kind of action to have some kind of relief,” Leding said.

Leding says so far, the governor has said this is a private sector decision and feels like everyone will act with compassion. While some landlords are cutting their tenants some slack, some can’t because they also have mortgages to pay. He says both parties need some relief.

“We’ve seen so many cities and state across the county including neighboring states like Louisiana and Kentucky who have put moratoriums on evictions. I just think evicting people right now and possibly leaving them without a place to go during a pandemic is an unacceptable choice,” Leding said.

For those people who are struggling with how to pay April’s rent the United Way is connecting people with resources to help, one of those non-profits is Hark NWA.

Executive Director of Hark NWA, Josh Hall says they are able to connect people with financial assistance.

“We work directly with those individuals to provide those tangible support to them from a needs assessment and then a customized needs plan that’s specific for that individual on 50 different need areas that they could possibly have,” Hall said.