UAMS receives $2M National Cancer Institute grant

The National Cancer Institute awarded an initial grant for the study in 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — The National Cancer Institute has awarded the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences an additional $2.3 million for the continuation of a study of multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that impacts plasma cells in bones.

Researchers Teresita Bellido and Jesus Delgado-Calle, professors in the UAMS College of Medicine, are the recipients of the award. The National Cancer Institute awarded an initial grant for the study in 2017.

The objective of the research is to determine the role of osteocytes, the most abundant type of bone cells living within mineralized bone, in a multiple myeloma tumor environment. That environment consists of the environment around the tumor, including blood vessels and healthy immune cells.

To read more about this grant, our content partner Arkansas Business has this full story here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device