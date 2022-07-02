Tyson Foods’ earnings beat estimates; company notes ongoing labor and inflation issues

Despite an overall 18% price in cost of goods, Tyson was able to raise prices across to recoup the inflationary impact across the business.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods surprised market watchers Monday (Feb. 7) with net income of $1.21 billion, up 140% from a year ago. The company blew past the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90 with adjusted earnings per share of $2.87. Revenue was $12.9 billion, up 24% from the year-ago period, and better than the $12.18 billion consensus estimate.

Despite an overall 18% price in cost of goods, Tyson was able to raise prices across to recoup the inflationary impact across the business.

“Our performance reflects the resilience of our multi-protein portfolio even with the continued volatility in the marketplace. We are committed to winning with excellence,” CEO Donnie King said in a statement.

King said he sees a bright future as the company works to mitigate its biggest challenges of labor constraints and rising costs for hogs, cattle, freight, labor and grain.

