Arkansas gets $5.6M USDA grant to strengthen local food systems

Eligible entities include agricultural producers, processors, nonprofits, local governments, tribal governments and institutions.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced that it's receiving $5.6 million from a U.S. Department of Agriculture program to improve food supply chain operations and strengthen local food systems throughout the state.

The Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program is focused on funding certain activities.

To read more about where the funds will be distributed, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full story here.

