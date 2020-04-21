Some stimulus checks can't be cashed due to post-dates

Some have received the checks post-dated, meaning they can't cash them until the date on the check. For some that date is nearly a week after they received them.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The first round of paper stimulus checks went out in the mail Monday (April 20), but some people who are receiving them are finding they can't cash them because they are post-dated.

Some have received the checks post-dated, meaning they can't cash them until the date on the check. For some that date is nearly a week after they received them.

"I've had a few family members get their checks. One got one yesterday, the other a few days before. But one isn't dated until the 24th and the other one the 26th," said stay at home mom Carlee Blount.

5NEWS reached out to the Internal Revenue Service for answers, but they refused to comment about the issue or why it's happening. They say there will be updates.

"With bills and everything we were hoping the stimulus check could get us paid a few months ahead to make it easier but that's not working out," Blount said.

If you are on Social Security or are raising children and want to see the additional $500 payment per dependent, you have until Wednesday (April 22) to file that claim.

"They have to go onto the IRS website and enter those kids so they can get $500 per child. There is an enormous amount of grandparents who are raising children on their social security," said Susie Reehl of WestArk RSVP.

This is a narrow window of time and it must be filled out online, otherwise, the IRS says you might have to wait until later to see the money.