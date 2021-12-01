Record year for sales tax revenue in largest Northwest Arkansas cities

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale each reported record sales tax revenue in the past 12-month period.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale each reported record sales tax revenue in the past 12-month period. The cumulative revenue reported from January through December of this year for these cities totals $91 million, up 17.17% from the same period last year. Revenue received is also 22.86% more than reported in the same period of 2019.

The December report also showed each city posted double-digit gains from the same month last year. The cumulative revenue for December receipts totaled $7.721 million, up 18.02% year-over-year, and up 27.58% from the same month in 2019. Revenue reported in December comes from local sales tax on goods purchases and services rendered in October.

December reported revenue in Bentonville was $1.568 million, up 18.3% compared with the same month last year. The city’s revenue growth from December 2019 totaled 42%. Bentonville city officials budgeted conservatively for this year given the COVID vaccine wildcard when budgets were set late last year. Bentonville's revenue totaled $20.948 million for the past 12 months of reports, a gain of 28.22% from a year ago, and up 35.86% from the same period in 2019.