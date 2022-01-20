How protecting your pipes can help out your wallet during the winter season

It’s important to take the proper precautions to protect your pipes from the freezing weather.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As lower temperatures are seen across Arkansas, it’s important to take the proper precautions to protect your pipes from the weather.

A State Farm report shows Arkansas takes the fourth ranking in highest paid claims for frozen and/or busted pipes.

State Farm said a crack around an eighth of an inch can let out over 200 gallons of leaked water, which can lead to damages seen in drywall, foundations and even electrical systems.

If you’re looking at ways to protect your pipes, it’s all about insulation. Most homes in the south are already at a disadvantage.

"Whenever cold weather comes in, especially in the southern states, we're at really high risk for frozen pipes just because the way our homes are insulated," Gina Wilken with State Farm said. "Our pipes are insulated, that’s why southern states see a lot higher claims for frozen pipes."

Precautions you can take include:

Pipe insulation

Hard Outdoor Faucet Covers

Towels or blankets from your home

Keep your faucets running

Open cabinets with piping inside

Taking these precautions can save a big plunge into your wallet. It’s important to take the proper steps to protect your pipes, because once the cold weather is gone, that’s when problems arise.