Powerball hits $400 million for weekend drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get your Powerball tickets ready because the jackpot just hit $400 million for this weekend's drawing.

The drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and the jackpot will continue to grow until then.

"The last time Powerball had an estimated jackpot of $400 million was for the Christmas Day drawing last year," said Eric Hagler, Executive Director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. "The last Powerball jackpot won was for $185.3 million on Feb. 15 so there have been 29 drawings since then."

Proceeds from draw game sales go towards scholarships for students in Arkansas. Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1.1 billion in proceeds and awarded more than 675,000 scholarships.

