Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season

It was a busier than normal weekend for Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. They're advising people to be proactive when it comes to checking their plumbing.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs.

“Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air.



Calls about items being clogged is something plumbers are used to, but this weekend they say the phones were ringing more than usual.



“This was this was probably about twice, twice, two to three times busier than we normally are,” said Meckfessel.



Meckfessel said they knew they’d be busy with lots of cooking and certain items going down the drain that shouldn't.

“Eggshells down their drains, they're putting potato peelings and carrot peelings and coffee grounds. And all those things in small volume, they're harmless. But when you're putting a lot of that down there, it'll build up,” said Meckfessel.



Certain appliances get used more than usual this time of year, he added. That can cause a bit of a problem.

“During the holidays, your house is full of people and your dishwasher is being used two to three times more than normal,” said Meckfessel. “If there's a weakness already present there. It's going to show itself when you're using it more than normal.”



With one holiday down Meckfessel said now is the time to make sure you’re good go to go for the next gathering.

“Look underneath your sink, do an inspection. If you notice corrosion there, that's not normal, that should be checked. If there's tiny leaks, you know, those are going to turn into big leaks,” said Meckfessel.

“If you ever noticed your dishwasher draining slow, go ahead and be proactive and have that checked out ahead of time.”



He says they'll be preparing too especially with some items harder to get a hold of.