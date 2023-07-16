UAMS receives $1M FCC grant for affordable broadband

The Affordable Connectivity Program helps households pay for internet service and provides up to $30 per month for internet service.

ARKANSAS, USA — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received a $1 million grant from the Federal Communications Commission to conduct outreach for the commission's Affordable Connectivity Program for broadband internet.

The Affordable Connectivity Program helps households pay for internet service. It provides up to $30 per month for internet service and a one-time discount of $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.

The award comes as Arkansas broadband officials are preparing a five-year plan to provide broadband internet access in underserved communities to submit for $1 billion in federal funding that is expected to begin flowing into the state next year. That funding is part of the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

