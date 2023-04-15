Tax filing deadline is quickly approaching

The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, April 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOHNSON, Arkansas — The deadline to file your taxes is very near. It was supposed to be today, Saturday, April 15, but it got pushed back.

We spoke with the Department of Finance and Administration about what to do if you miss the deadline and who's getting extra time to file.

"A deadline, this year is April the 18," said Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Spokesperson, Scott Hardin.

That's three days past the usual deadline of April 15, because it's a Saturday. But if you live in a few Arkansas counties, your deadline got pushed back even further.

"If you live in Pulaski County, Cross County or Lonoke County, you automatically have an extension to July 31," Hardin said.

The deadline was pushed back in those three counties that experienced deadly late March tornadoes.

There is not any action required by citizens of those counties to obtain this extension as it is already in place. You can email tax-related questions to HelpArkansas@dfa.arkansas.gov or call 501-682-7000.

If you are still needing more time to file, you can always file for an extension through the federal government.

“I would definitely pursue the extension route because that's going to allow you more time to get your documents together," said Hardin.

The request form for a federal extension can be found at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4868.pdf.

But if you miss the deadline and don’t file an extension you could face penalties. For those who owe the state money, you could get a late fee, which is five percent of the tax owed for each month it is late. But if you're lost and not sure what to do, Hardin says always reach out to the Department of Finance.

"So, if you're frustrated, curious, have questions, pick up the phone and call us and we'll figure it out." said Hardin.

If you have already filed your taxes Hardin says you should get your return in about 4 to 8 weeks.

It's 4 to 6 weeks for those who filed electronically and about 6 to 8 weeks for those who filed by mail.

Taxpayers may check the status of their Arkansas tax return online at https://atap.arkansas.gov/_/.

If you mail in, it must be postmarked by April 18.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device