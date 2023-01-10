Here's what Arkansas employers are doing to ease the burden of student loan payments

During the pandemic, the federal government suspended student loan payments as well as interest on the loans, giving many a respite from the burden of the debt.

ARKANSAS, USA — Student loan payments were scheduled to resume Oct. 1 after a long hiatus that started with the economic chaos brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.



The federal government suspended the payments, as well as interest on the loans, giving many a respite from the burden of the debt. But that breather is ending and, for many, it means the return of the financial stress of student loans.

Some employers in Arkansas are doing what they can to help ease that concern. Chad Aduddell, the CEO of the CHI St. Vincent medical system in Little Rock, said taking care of employees is as important to the hospital’s mission as is taking care of the physical and mental health of patients.

