Conagra Brands, Inc., recalls over 2,000 pounds of frozen beef shepherd's pie products

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling approximately 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd's pie due to possible foreign matter contamination.

The problem was discovered when the Russellville firm received consumer complaints reporting pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product and notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to the FSIS, the frozen beef shepherd's pie products were produced on March 1, 2023, with time stamps ranking between 17:45-17:56 hours.

The products recalled:

4.31 lbs. cases of “MC Beef Shepherd’s Pie” with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24 2024 and case code 2113100032, containing six 11.5 oz. carton packages of "Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24 2024 on the side panel, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56

The products recalled have the establishment number “EST 233” next to the USDA mark of inspection on the case and above the “BEST BY DATE” on the side panel of the individual product.

These items were shipped to retail customer distribution centers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and distributed nationwide.