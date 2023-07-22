State unemployment rate falls to 2.6%, another record low

The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 3.6% in June, down from 3.7% the previous month.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas' unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point in June to 2.6%, setting a new record low for the third straight month.

The U.S. jobless rate stood at 3.6% in June, down from 3.7% the previous month.

It was the ninth consecutive month of employment gains in Arkansas. The civilian labor force increased by 2,903, breaking the previous month’s record high. Employment rose by 4,221 to a new high of 1,347,866, while unemployment decreased to a new low of 35,815.

