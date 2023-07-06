Panda Express pledges nearly $1.2M to Arkansas Children's

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Panda Express announced that they will pledge $1,171,840 through its philanthropic foundation, Panda Cares, to Arkansas Children's.
“This generous support from Panda Express helps advance the mission of championing children by making them better today and healthier tomorrow,” said Fred Scarborough, executive vice president, and chief communications development officer for Arkansas Children's.
The donation will help support the hospital school at Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH) in Little Rock.
The Panda Express Hospital School Program serves patients through education, music therapy, and specialized autism services.
“Panda Cares’ four pillars of child well-being – mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual – complement our vision: our promise to define and deliver unprecedented child health. As a founding member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Arkansas Children's is forever grateful for this support from Panda Express,” Scarborough added.
Funds raised in-store and online at Panda Express benefit each store’s local community. Since 2007, Panda Express has raised more than $150 million for hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital network.