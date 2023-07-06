Panda Express pledges nearly $1.2M to Arkansas Children's

Panda Express announced a pledge of $1,171,840 through its philanthropic foundation, Panda Cares, to support the hospital school at Arkansas Children's.

“This generous support from Panda Express helps advance the mission of championing children by making them better today and healthier tomorrow,” said Fred Scarborough, executive vice president, and chief communications development officer for Arkansas Children's.

The donation will help support the hospital school at Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH) in Little Rock.

The Panda Express Hospital School Program serves patients through education, music therapy, and specialized autism services.

“Panda Cares’ four pillars of child well-being – mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual – complement our vision: our promise to define and deliver unprecedented child health. As a founding member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Arkansas Children's is forever grateful for this support from Panda Express,” Scarborough added.