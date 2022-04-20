New steel fabrication facility to bring 115 jobs to Little Rock

The steel facility at the Port of Little Rock will reportedly bring in 115 jobs and $18.7 million in investments to the company's operations in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — W&W | AFCO Steel announced Wednesday that it will be locating a new steel fabrication facility at a location at the Port of Little Rock.

The expansion is expected to add 115 full-time jobs over a five year period and a reported $18.7 million investment to the company's operations in Arkansas.

The company said the Port of Little Rock location will it to expand production on steel materials used in bridges and buildings.

“For more than a century, W&W|AFCO Steel has been a strong business partner in Arkansas,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Much of Little Rock’s commercial buildings were built with AFCO steel, and I’m thrilled to see that a company that has invested so much in our community continues to prosper.”

AFCO Steel was founded in Little Rock in 1909 before being sold in 2002 to W&W Steel.

"The Port of Little Rock is the best location in the country to grow a business," said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. We’re excited to see more than 100 new jobs come to the city as we continue growing forward with our economic development efforts.”