$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Bryant still unclaimed

BRYANT, Ark. — Have you bought a lottery ticket at the Road Runner in Bryant on Interstate 30 recently? Well, if so then you may want to check your tickets!

A lottery ticket worth $1 million was reportedly sold at Road Runner as part of last Friday's drawing and the interesting part -- the winner has still yet to claim the prize.

“We urge all players who purchased tickets at the Bryant Road Runner to check their tickets,” said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director. “The winner has 180 days from July 1 to claim the prize.”

For those who'd like to check, the winning numbers are as follows: 1, 27, 29, 38, and 62, with the winner matching all five white balls.

After claiming this prize, the winner will become the 86th person to win at least $1 million from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it began in 2009.