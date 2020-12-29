Florida Sen. Marco Rubio supports Trump's call for $2,000 stimulus checks

It remains a question whether the GOP-led Senate will approve increase of direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday said he supports sending $2,000 in direct payments to Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The additional money is an increase from the $600 lawmakers approved last week as part of a COVID relief and spending package that President Donald Trump eventually signed into law Sunday.

"I agree with the President that millions of working class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic," Rubio said.

Rubio's stance is one in agreement with Trump, who criticized the package his administration helped to negotiate. Trump called it a "disgrace" and initially refused to sign it, causing unemployment benefits to temporarily lapse.

The president also demanded lawmakers at least triple the amount of money to Americans.

Rubio criticized Democrats for the delay in additional COVID aid following the first relief package passed in the spring. For months, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, declined proposals as they didn't contain enough relief, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, balked at the additional aid.

Other issues, such as weekly jobless benefits, liability shields for businesses and additional aid to states were often sticking points between parties.

"For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn. Remember, months ago Speaker Pelosi and Democrats rejected the Administration’s previous offer of $1,200 per adult and $1,000 per child. Thankfully, she’s finally stopped holding working families hostage," Rubio said.

"I share many of my colleagues’ concern about the long-term effects of additional spending, but we cannot ignore the fact that millions of working class families across the nation are still in dire need of relief."

The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase the $600 checks to $2,000 in a new bill, which now heads to the Senate. Although several House Republicans supported the effort, more did not -- and it remains a question whether the GOP-led Senate will consider the additional aid. Rubio is at least one senator who supports the aid.

Pelosi said, "Republicans have a choice: Vote for this legislation or vote to deny the American people."

McConnell on Sunday thanked Trump for signing the latest relief bill but did not make mention of the president's demand to increase payments.

