List: 17 new sports legalized in Arkansas for gambling

Arkansans can now gamble on sports like volleyball, pool, bowling, cornhole and more.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas has legalized gambling for 17 new sports that many didn't even know they could bet on. Sports that are more popular in other countries were added to the list.

Here's a list of the 17 sports people can now place bets on in the Natural State.

Bowling

Pool

Disc

Volleyball

Beach volleyball

Table tennis

Lacrosse

Field hockey

Bare-knuckle fighting

Lawn bowl

Waterpolo

World sailing

Snooker

Floorball

Futsal

Cornhole

NHRA Drag racing

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says these are "very interesting categories" that have a market.

"These are the sports that you may not necessarily think about when you think about wagering on sports, but there is a market for it," said Hardin.

Last year, the state says $186 million dollars were placed on wagers in Arkansas.

With mobile betting programs up and running, that number is on its way to more than double reaching almost $400 million dollars this year.

