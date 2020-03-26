Gov. Hutchinson announces additonal financial support for nurses, other employees during COVID-19 pandemic

The governor said nurses will receive an additonal $1,000 per month; those who are working in direct contact with COVID-19 patients will receive $2,000.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Hutchinson announced all nurses will be receiving extra pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

Non-physician direct care workers, which includes nurses, will be receiving an additional $1,000 per month or $250 per week. Non-physician direct care workers and nurses who are in a facility treating COVID-19 patients will receive an additional $2,000 per month.

"We're going to need these healthcare workers and they're at risk," Gov. Hutchinson explained. "We want to make sure that they are incentivized to be there, in addition to their public-mindedness."

The governor hopes the additional financial support will also help with the recruitment of nurses to the at-risk facilities.

