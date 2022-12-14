Fort Smith man wins $500,000 from gas station scratch-off

The Fort Smith father of two couldn't believe he had won the $500,000 jackpot until he claimed his prize

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith claimed a $500,000 prize today from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Folks—who is married with two children—plans to buy a house for his family with his winnings.

He bought the ticket Tuesday at the E-Z Mart on 8401 Highway 271 South in Fort Smith, and when he saw that he was a winner he was stupified that he had really won half a million dollars.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Folks said.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is up to a whopping $902,000. The Natural State Jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $160,000.

The 2023 Edition of the $50 or $100 ticket launched yesterday and is now available at 1,968 retailers across the state.

During the holiday season, players are encouraged to gift responsibly and not purchase lottery games for people under the age of 18.

Related Articles 2 millionaires but no jackpot winners after Friday Mega Millions drawing

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device