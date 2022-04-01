Firm paying $8M to Arkansas, feds over corruption probe

Preferred Family Healthcare agreed to forfeit more than $6.9 million to the federal government and pay more than $1.1 million in restitution to Arkansas.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced the agreement with Preferred Family Healthcare.

The nonprofit agreed to forfeit more than $6.9 million to the federal government and pay more than $1.1 million in restitution to Arkansas.

Several former executives from the charity, former Arkansas legislators and others have pleaded guilty in federal court as part of the corruption probe.

Both settlements were based on an investigation conducted by the Attorney General Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) into false claims submitted to the Arkansas Medicaid Program by former PFH employees.

