Mobile sports in Arkansas expected to rise

For the first year, people will be able to make mobile sports bets on the Super Bowl in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Since 2019, sports betting in Arkansas has been legal.

"But it had to be done onsite at a casino," said Arkansas Department of Finance Spokesperson Scott Hardin.

People would either have to travel to casinos in central and west Arkansas or out of state. In early 2022, Arkansas lawmakers voted to legalize mobile sports betting.

"It wasn't quite quick enough for one, the Super Bowl or two, March madness," said Hardin.



"This is the first year you'll be able to bet the Super Bowl legally on your app, from your couch, anywhere in Arkansas," said Neal Atkinson with Saracen Casino.

To place a bet, don't even have to live in Arkansas. The requirements are, you must be at least 21 and you have to be within state lines.

"It's not only keep our money here, we're also bringing in some money from out of state," Hardin said.

"We see a lot of Oklahoma people crossing that line, making a bet, "Atkinson said.

In Oklahoma, lawmakers are working on a bill to allow you to place a bet at one of its tribal-owned casinos or on an app. Which has done well for Arkansas.

"NFL Championship weekend, we saw a 11 times increase in bets compared to last year for the same week," Atkinson said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance, in 2022 a total of $186 million was wagered. Out of that amount, $122 million of that came from apps. Now that mobile sports betting is here in time for Sunday's big game, that number is only expected to increase.

"We think the Super Bowl is going to break all of our previous records since we went online with the mobile sports betting product," Atkinson said.

In 2022, just under $1 million were wagered on the Super Bowl.

"I can only imagine that number is at least going to triple with the mobile option," Hardin said.

Come March, the number of sports bets is expected to increase.

"March Madness has the potential to being the biggest month," said Atkinson. "There is no greater tournament in our opinion than the NCAA March Madness."

Saracen Casino tells 5NEWS it has in-game betting within its app. That's where you can still place a bet as the game is going on. They also tell us it is important to bet responsibly.

