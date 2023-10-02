Arkansas bakery, florist explain how they're adjusting to inflation this Valentine's Day

According to the National Retail Federation, total spending for the holiday is expected to hit around $26 billion, which would be the second-highest year on record.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and that means it's crunch time for businesses like bakeries and florists.

According to the National Retail Federation, total spending for the holiday is expected to hit around $26 billion, which is the second-highest year on record.

However, people are still out shopping for gifts even with inflation.

Dempsey Bakery in Little Rock sees increased traffic this time of year as customers are coming in to buy treats for their loved ones. Dempsey Bakery Owner Paula Dempsey said some ingredients, like eggs, cost more than double what they did last year and that the customer has to take on some of the added cost.

"You can tell them they might have to only get one cookie instead of two," Dempsey said. "They're careful."

Dempsey said they've also had to make some baked treats smaller to stay afloat.

"Some things we've been able to manage," Dempsey said. "Even though they may not be getting as big of a piece, our cheesecake sizes are a little smaller."

Increasing prices before a holiday are nothing new for Dempsey Bakery. The business hiked prices right before Thanksgiving last year, which led to Dempsey learning that customers are still willing to pay for their gluten-free items.

"We have extremely loyal customers," Dempsey said. "They support us 100%."

Although certain desserts will cost more this Valentine's Day, people can expect to pay the same as last year for flowers

Florist Judy Richardson is experiencing this firsthand at her shop— England Flowers and Gifts.

"I was just so amazed that everything was the same price as last year," Richardson said. "The growers want the little florists and the big florists and everybody to do well and have a good Valentine's Day."

Richardson said costs went down since January. Last month, she paid about 20% more for flowers.

"They were a lot more," Richardson said. "Of course, delivery charges were more," she said.

As a result, Richardson is having to charge a delivery fee for the first time.

"We just have to do what they had to do to get them to us... for us to get them to you," Richardson said.

She's also paying 35% more for helium this year, but doesn't plan to pass that cost to customers.

"I only found out about it yesterday," Richardson said. "Some have already ordered... but we're just going to absorb that this year."

According to the National Retail Federation, the top five Valentine's Day gifts this year are candy, greeting cards, flowers, a night out and jewelry.