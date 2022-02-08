Arkansas trucking industry struggling with high demand, tight capacity

The Arkansas Trucking Association says industry executives have been reporting high levels of freight demand but some companies have struggled with rising costs.

ARKANSAS, USA — The trucking and transportation industry continues to face strong freight demand and tight capacity, but some companies have struggled with rising costs and falling demand.

Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association, said industry executives have been reporting high levels of freight demand and stress to meet the demand. Newton noted these are generally good problems to have. She said the first half of the year went largely as expected with the challenges related to labor and equipment shortages continuing to be priorities the industry works to address.

“The economy has remained strong, and the demand for services is still there,” she said. “From that perspective, it has been generally good and a continuation of 2021 much like we expected.”

