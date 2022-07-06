Electric vehicles in Arkansas up 43% compared to the end of 2021

Electric vehicles registered in Arkansas are up 43% in the first five months of 2022 from the end of 2021, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Electric vehicles registered in Arkansas are up 43% in the first five months of 2022 from the end of 2021, according to Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

Hardin said the increase in electric vehicles in the state is something the state hasn't ever seen, which is especially surprising considering a shortage that impacted electric vehicle production during the pandemic. “We think it would’ve been even larger of an increase had there been that availability," Hardin said.

One of the reasons for the spike, Hardin said, could be attributed to the price at the pump that's reaching record numbers across the state. At some electric charging stations, charging your battery is completely free.

“I’m not paying anything right now for electricity, you can get a home charger then it's going on your electric bill. A lot of people do that, charge it overnight,” said electric vehicle owner Aldo Lavaggi.

“When I was paying for all my own charging, it still worked out to be less than a third of my gas price.”

“We’re both retired and a lot of our driving is in town," said EV owner Cary Haramoto of him and his wife. “We get about 15 to 20 miles range on a full charge which for us is enough for us to do our errands on a daily basis.”

Executive Director of Arkansas Advanced Energy Association Lauren Waldrip, says many are changing their mindset by switching to electric vehicles. She adds that using an electric vehicle also has environmental benefits.

Waldrip also pointed out how Arkansas will be receiving $54 million dollars from the Biden Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. According to the executive director, Governor Asa Hutchinson with the Department of Energy will place a charging station within every 50 miles of the state.

Something that could impact the future of mobility in Arkansas.

Total Electric Vehicles registered in Arkansas by Year:

2019

Electric=781

Hybrid=13,861

2020

Electric=1,303

Hybrid=18,242

2021

Electric=2,094

Hybrid=22,818

2022 (as of June 1, 2022)

Electric=2,997

Hybrid=27,441





















