Could we see inflation end anytime soon?

A Federal Reserve president visited Little Rock on Thursday to discuss the state of the national economy and how it could impact Arkansans.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Federal Reserve has risen interest rates with hopes of being able to combat high inflation.

On Thursday, Jim Bullard, president of the St. Louis branch of Federal Reserve, visited Little Rock and spoke about what that impact could mean for Arkansans.

He spoke at the Clinton Presidential Library and focused on what will come next for our economy. While some models have predicted a recession in the near future, Bullard said that may not be too accurate.

"We know it's not really that easy to predict a recession. These models might have a little predictive power, but very little," said Bullard.

It is all dependent upon supply and demand. Lately, the demand has been high while the supply has remained low.

Which is what has been partially to blame for the climbing interest rates.

Some economists have predicted that a slowing trend of growth could forecast a recession coming soon, but Bullard said the economy is strong and it only seems slow if you were to compare it to last year's rapid rebound.

Numbers have shown that employment is strong, unemployment is low, and income is growing.

While it could seem difficult to see how anyone has been calling the economy "strong," Arkansas's own numbers do show evidence that backs up that claim.

The state finished out the fiscal year with a 1.6 billion-dollar surplus, which was partly due to the growth in new jobs.

"So it's really just a reflection of the strength of the underlying economy and the fact that we are seeing those revenues so strong, unexpectedly strong. Way above the forecast of the finance and administration for instance," said Michael Pakko, Chief Economist for Arkansas Development Institute.