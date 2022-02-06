Arkansas ranked 6th in the U.S. in states dependent on the gun industry, report says

According to data from WalletHub, Arkansas is ranked 6th in the U.S. in states most dependent on the gun industry.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — According to data, Arkansas is ranked the sixth in the nation in states that are dependent on the gun industry.

In light of the recent developments in the firearms industry and debates on how— if at all— it should be restricted, WalletHub compared the economic impact of guns on each of the 50 states to determine which among them leans most heavily on the gun business.

Arkansas is in a four-way tie for the most firearm industry jobs per capita, along with New Hampshire, Wyoming and Idaho.

WalletHub measured all 50 states using three main data points:

Firearms Industry Gun Prevalence Gun politics

In total, Arkansas ranks sixth, while our neighbors in Missouri rank ninth and Oklahoma ranks tenth.

According to the Firearm and Ammunition Industry Trade Association, guns contributed more than $70 billion to the U.S. economy and generated nearly $7.9 billion in federal and state taxes in 2021.

Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, several calls to action have been directed at Congress to pass legislation that restricts gun access.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said clearly that he will not consider any gun reform laws in the days following the Uvalde shooting, but would be open to the idea of increasing the age limit to 21 to purchase AR-15s and similar guns.

The governor says he spoke with legislators about school safety and security being an agenda item if he were to call a special session this summer.

Some estimates say there has been a decline in gun sales, which could put a strain on state economies relying heavily on the firearms industry like Arkansas.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.