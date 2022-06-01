Arkansas plans for electric car charging stations every 50 miles along highways

Arkansas is set to receive $54 million to ensure electric vehicle charging stations will be built at least every 50 miles along the state highways.

The money is part of a $5 billion national plan called the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Funding Program (NEVI), an effort to put up to 50,000 charging stations across the country by the year 2030.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has prepared a plan to determine where the stations should go by creating a map as a starting point. According to federal guidelines, the stations have to be every 50 miles and within one mile of an exit ramp to include public accessibility.

According to officials, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment plans to apply for additional federal grants as they become available in hopes to address the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Arkansas.

The charging stations will include three levels of charging stations for different types of electric vehicles.

Another stipulation of the federal funding is to make sure 40% of the funding is used to serve disadvantaged communities across the state.