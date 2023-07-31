$7 million Walmart Foundation grant for Crystal Bridges

The grant is meant to cover admission fees for all visitors and to support the Momentary.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville announced that they have received a $7 million Walmart Foundation Grant to cover the museum's admissions fees for all visitors, as well as to support the Momentary.

According to the announcement, more than 10.8 million guests have visited the museums free of charge thanks to Walmart's initial investment to support free admission.

“We’re grateful for the Walmart Foundation’s commitment to making art accessible to the people of the Heartland and beyond,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer at Crystal Bridges. “With their support, we can continue to expand access to Crystal Bridges and the Momentary, and welcome all to celebrate the American spirit in a setting that unites the power of art with the beauty of nature. This wouldn’t be possible without the Walmart Foundation’s consistent generosity.”

