Texas Roadhouse warns there's a fake meal deal going around, stealing personal info

Don't share that post or click the link asking for personal info.

HOUSTON — Here's a warning everyone should tell their friends and family about: Texas Roadhouse is not offering a free meal for two just by sharing a Facebook post.

On its official Facebook page, the Kentucky-based restaurant chain said Tuesday an account impersonating them is attempting to get personal information.

The fake page uses the company's logo and name, but if you look closely, you'll notice the page name is "Texas Roadhouse's" instead of just "Texas Roadhouse" — without the apostrophe and S at the end.

The fake page carries this message with it, offering a meal deal that is not real:

Meal for two with drinks voucher offer for everyone!

I’m Gerald L.Morgan, CEO of texas roadhouses. I know times have been tough so to help everyone out I have a special surprise for everyone who shares&comments then. Every person who does this by Sep 30th can get a voucher. Each voucher can be used at any texas roadhouses restaurant to get a meal for two with drinks!

The page also shares a link for people to fill out information, and that's where the real trouble begins. Don't give any info.

The warning from the real Texas Roadhouse page:

9/28/2021: ATTENTION GUESTS, PLEASE READ: There is a scam circulating on Facebook offering Texas Roadhouse meal vouchers and other benefits to our guests who share their posts. This account is attempting to gain access to personal information. Texas Roadhouse posts will be sent from this page, which is facebook.com/texasroadhouse and has the blue verified check mark next to our name. If you see a suspicious post in your News Feed offering free vouchers to Texas Roadhouse, please do not click on any links or share with your friends. We've reported the scammers and hopefully it'll be removed soon. We know this is causing confusion for our loyal guests and Roadies.

Fake page and scam still online as of Wednesday morning

The scam post on the fake restaurant page had more than 70,000 interactions as of Wednesday morning — it's scary to think how many people may have handed over their info and where it is going. Facebook has been notified, and the post has been flagged. But it remains online as scams like these are rampant on the internet, and it takes time to weed them out.

What can you do? Golden rule to avoid scams