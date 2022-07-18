What Arkansans need to know about 2022 Tax Free Weekend

Arkansas is set to hold its tenth Tax Free Weekend starting at 12:01 a.m. on August 6 until 11:59 p.m. on August 7.

ARKANSAS, USA — It's almost that time of the year again where Arkansans can start prepping for Tax Free Weekend in the state.

“The Tax Free weekend is an opportunity for Arkansans to hopefully save a significant amount of money,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “Tax free items are not limited to in-store purchases. Qualifying items purchased online, whether it’s a laptop or a lunch box, will be tax free if the item is shipped to an Arkansas address. The online transaction must be processed on August 6 or 7.”

This designated weekend has taken place since 2012, with electronics not being considered tax free items for the first eight Tax Free Weekends. The items, however, are now included after a vote was held to include the items.

You can expect to see the following types of items included in the tax exemption:

Clothing (less than $100 per item)

(less than $100 per item) Clothing accessories or equipment (less than $50 per item)

(less than $50 per item) Electronic devices (no listed price limit)

(no listed price limit) School supplies (no listed price limit)