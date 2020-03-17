Chinese company abandons $1.8B Arkansas paper mill plan

Arkdelphia officials last month said they were marketing the land for the mill to other potential projects.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — A Chinese company is terminating its plans for a $1.8 billion paper mill in southwest Arkansas that had already been delayed by trade tensions.

Sun Paper on Sunday told Gov. Asa Hutchinson and economic development officials it would not move forward with the mill it had planned for Arkdalephia.

The company cited trade tensions between the United States and China, economic uncertainty and the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The project had been announced in 2016 but had faced uncertainty.