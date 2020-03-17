x
Chinese company abandons $1.8B Arkansas paper mill plan

Arkdelphia officials last month said they were marketing the land for the mill to other potential projects.
FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about what he hopes will be a new paper mill in Arkadelphia, Ark. A Chinese company has abandoned its plan to build a massive paper mill in southwestern Arkansas that had already been delayed by trade tensions. (AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave File)

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. —  A Chinese company is terminating its plans for a $1.8 billion paper mill in southwest Arkansas that had already been delayed by trade tensions.

Sun Paper on Sunday told Gov. Asa Hutchinson and economic development officials it would not move forward with the mill it had planned for Arkdalephia. 

The company cited trade tensions between the United States and China, economic uncertainty and the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The project had been announced in 2016 but had faced uncertainty. 

Arkdelphia officials last month said they were marketing the land for the mill to other potential projects.  

