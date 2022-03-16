Walmart to hire more than 50,000 associates this quarter

The more than 50,000 new hires will include positions in the field and corporate offices.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced Wednesday, March 16, that it will be hiring more than 50,000 associates across America this quarter.

The company plans to hire a variety of in-field and corporate positions including roles in store, club, supply chain and corporate tech.

Thousands of engineers, data scientists and tech experts will be hired this year to help advance Walmart's growth.

Some starting wages can go up to $30 an hour for certain roles in select markets. Hourly and salaried positions are available in stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

The company says those who apply can be hired in as little as 24 hours. They say on average, entry-level associates get promoted to new roles in around seven months, and 75% of salaried managers started in hourly roles.

Employees have access to benefits such as medical, vision and dental insurance from the first day they are hired. Certain associates will also have access to free college with Walmart paying for 100% of tuition and books.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

