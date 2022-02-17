Walmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales

Walmart reported that its quarterly profit reached $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart muscled through rising inflation and snarled global supply chains to put up strong fourth quarter results.

The Arkansas company reported Thursday that its quarterly profit reached $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share.

Per-share earnings adjusted for one-time costs and benefits was $1.53, or 3 cents better than Wall Street expected.

Revenue rose 0.4% to $151.5 billion.

Last year during the same period the company lost $2.9 billion due partly to costs related to the pandemic.

